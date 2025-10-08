Penguins spoil old coach Sullivan's Rangers debut with shutout win

Silovs makes 25 saves, Brazeau scores 2 to give Muse 1st NHL victory

Penguins at Rangers | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Dan Muse won his NHL debut as coach and Justin Brazeau scored twice when the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in the season-opening game for each team.

Muse was an assistant with the Rangers the past two seasons and was hired on June 4 to replace Mike Sullivan, who coached the Penguins for 10 seasons before parting ways with the team on April 28. Sullivan was hired by the Rangers on May 2.

Arturs Silovs made 25 saves for the Penguins (1-0-0) for his first NHL shutout. Silovs, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on July 13, had a shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Canucks in 2023-24.

Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers (0-1-0), who were shut out in their season opener for the first time since the 2020-21 season (4-0 against the New York Islanders).

Brazeau gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 19:28 of the first period. He took a pass from Evgeni Malkin after Malkin won a face-off and scored with a backhander up high.

Brazeau scored an empty-net goal with 2:13 remaining in the third period for a 2-0 lead, and Blake Lizotte added an empty-netter with 1:52 left for the 3-0 final.

