Rupp discusses Penguins, Maple Leafs, Trouba on '@TheRink' podcast

Should we be looking at the Pittsburgh Penguins as a Stanley Cup Playoffs contender? What was it like inside the New York Rangers dressing room when every player had to know the team was trying to trade their captain, Jacob Trouba? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs a championship team?

Mike Rupp of NHL Network and the Penguins broadcast team joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP this week to answer those questions and more. Rupp played 610 NHL games from 2002-14.

He talks about the Penguins being a team to watch now because they've become more defensively responsible, but also a likely seller before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

Rupp also relates to the Trouba situation and talks about his newfound respect for the Maple Leafs.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke go around the League, recapping the Board of Governors meeting that took place Monday and Tuesday in Florida, breaking down the reasons for the Los Angeles Kings success and expressing their disappointment in the Buffalo Sabres.

They get into an argument about the Colorado Avalanche goaltending and if its better with Mackenzie Blackwood instead of Alexandar Georgiev. They also ask and attempt to answer the simple question of who is the best team in the NHL?

The co-hosts also dive into Rosen's Over the Boards mailbag and debate the Winnipeg Jets and the tactics the Rangers used to eventually get Trouba to agree to a trade to the Anaheim Ducks.

