Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

Defenseman has 14 points this season; deal begins in 2026-27

Matheson_Canadiens_shoots

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mike Matheson signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6 million and begins next season.

The 31-year-old defenseman has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 games this season and had a plus-13 rating. He is in the final year of an eight-year, $39 million contract ($4.875 AAV) he signed with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7, 2027.

Selected by Florida in the first round (No. 23) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Matheson has 279 points (78 goals, 201 assists) in 649 regular-season games for the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canadiens and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canadiens (12-7-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS).

Latest News

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

NHL Status Report: Norris could return for Sabres against Devils

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

NHL Draft notebook: Malhotra making waves in rookie season with Brantford

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon favorite to win Hart after scorching start to season for Avalanche

Butterfly posture getting closer look from teams due to injury impact on hips

European notebook: NHL prospects on hot streaks

Tkachuk ‘very thankful’ to make return to Senators lineup against Blues

NHL On Tap: Avalanche put 10-game winning streak on line against rolling Wild

2025 Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 2

Johnston making push for Canada Olympic spot while shining for Stars

AHL notebook: Western Conference goalies getting experience, heavier workload 

NHL.com writers thankful for hockey on holiday

Super 16: Reasons for teams to give thanks on holiday