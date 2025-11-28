Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

Mike Matheson signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6 million and begins next season.

The 31-year-old defenseman has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 games this season and had a plus-13 rating. He is in the final year of an eight-year, $39 million contract ($4.875 AAV) he signed with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7, 2027.

Selected by Florida in the first round (No. 23) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Matheson has 279 points (78 goals, 201 assists) in 649 regular-season games for the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canadiens and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canadiens (12-7-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS).