Oilers 3, Kraken 1

Recap: Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers 10.6.23

Jack Campbell made 35 saves, helping the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday.

Campbell won all three of his preseason starts, stopping 101 of the 104 shots he faced.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who finished the preseason 5-2-1. Evan Bouchard had two assists.

Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who finished 3-2-1. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

McCann gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 12:57 of the first period. He intercepted a pass from Bouchard, gained the blue line and scored from the top of the left circle.

McDavid tied it 1-1 at 15:39, redirecting in a pass from Bouchard in front for his fourth goal of the preseason.

Hyman put the Oilers up 2-1 with a power play goal at 16:10 of the second period. He took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the slot, stepped around forward Brandon Tanev and shot it past Grubauer.

Kane scored at 2:04 of the third period for the 3-1 final.