Tsyplakov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

Forward facing discipline for illegal check to the head on Flyers center Poehling

Maxim Tsyplakov NYI

© Rich Graessle/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Maxim Tsyplakov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The New York Islanders forward is facing discipline for a high hit on Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 8:14 of the first period in the Islanders' 5-3 loss at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Poehling sustained an upper-body injury on the play. Tsyplakov was not assessed a penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

