Matthews sets tone, sparks Maple Leafs in breakout victory

Which is exactly what the Maple Leafs needed.

This was the first time in 10 games that Toronto had won by more than one goal, a streak that dated back to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 23. It was the first time in eight games that they’d had a victory in regulation dating back to a 3-2 decision against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28.

With the team coming into the contest against the Flames mired in a 1-4-1 funk, Matthews had said the team needed more urgency, the type required in a Stanley Cup playoff game. In fact, he stressed that, for the Maple Leafs, the playoffs had already started.

Then he and his teammates went out and played like it.

It was Matthews who set the tone with three points (two goals, one assist), five shots on goal, three blocked shots and 13 of 17 face-offs won. It was a far cry from his recent struggles, one in which he had just four goals in his previous 17 games.

“I just felt we came out with the right intensity, the right attitude and focus, and I thought it translated throughout the whole game,” Matthews said. “So it’s nice to get back into the win column. I just thought we did a lot of good things.”

After the Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators Saturday, Berube talked about how annoyed his players were at the funk they’d found themselves in. In the end, they channeled that dismay into their best performance in almost a month.

“I mean, I thought the energy was great, starting with the skate and the meeting we had this morning,” Matthews said. “I thought everyone came in with good energy here in the (dressing) room.”

Much like the equipment they were wearing, the theme in the room was green and white, whether it be the name plates and mats at each player’s cubicle, or the color scheme of goalie Joseph Woll’s St. Patrick’s Day mask. The St. Pat’s jerseys they wore represented the Toronto St. Pats, the team that represented Toronto in the NHL from 1919-1927 before the name was changed to Maple Leafs.