Matthews sets tone, sparks Maple Leafs in breakout victory

TORONTO -- It was a different-looking Auston Matthews out on the Scotiabank Arena ice Monday, and not just because he and his teammates were decked out in green-and-white Toronto St. Pats jerseys in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
In the past month or so, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain has not resembled the player who won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals last season, a career year in which he scored 69 times and seemed to be a force every time out.
Whether it’s been an undisclosed injury he’s been playing through, lingering fatigue from an emotionally and physically grueling run as captain of the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month, whatever the reason, Matthews has not been the consistent dominant force on a nightly basis the Maple Leafs have been accustomed to seeing.
Unfortunately for the visiting Calgary Flames on this night, they just happened to be the opponents when the 27-year-old reverted back to his familiar self as part of Toronto’s dominant 6-2 victory.
“That’s your leader, right? And he led the way,” coach Craig Berube said. “He led the way with effort, competitiveness, just work.”