McMann being rewarded by Maple Leafs after long, winding journey to NHL

TORONTO -- Bobby McMann thought his dream was over, that he had thrown it away before it even began.

There he was in the spring of 2016, in the backseat of a car with then-assistant coaches Mike Harder and Juliano Pagliero, heading back to the airport after his official visit to Colgate University. He was not feeling quite like himself.

The night before, McMann had been invited out by some of the players.

“I was feeling terrible about it; I’m not usually that type of person, but I wanted to hang out with the boys,” McMann told NHL.com. “I wasn’t feeling too hot.”

Both Harder, now the coach at Colgate, and Pagliero, an associate at Penn State, were concerned, wondering if McMann was about to tell them thanks but no thanks.

“We’re thinking, 'Why is he so quiet, did he not like the visit? Are we not going to get him?'” Harder said. “About halfway to the airport, he’s like, ‘Hey, can you guys pull over?’”

Nausea had set in, the lingering effect from an evening of fun and frivolity.

“The way he tells it from the backseat, it was like, ‘These guys know I went out last night, they’re going to hate me. Pull the offer,’ and it couldn’t have been more the opposite,” Harder said.

If only McMann had known.

“I was terrified to get back in the car because I thought they were going to pull the offer that second, and I didn’t want to have to tell my dad that,” McMann said. “I got back in, and they were both killing themselves laughing.”

That day, McMann’s long and winding road to the NHL began, a path that started in the small town of Wainright, Alberta, a two-hour drive from Edmonton, four from Calgary, with a population just over 6,000. He completed three seasons with Bonnyville of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, four years at Colgate, signed an American Hockey League contract with Toronto and played in the ECHL at 25 before ultimately working his way to the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming part to a team aiming to contend for the Stanley Cup.

On Monday, the next leg of the improbable journey for McMann will see his Maple Leafs, 39-24-3 and tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division, take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime).

It’s not often McMann has a lot of family or friends in Toronto to watch him play, but he was the feature attraction when the Maple Leafs rolled through Alberta in early February.

“Edmonton ended up being about 50," he said. "Same in Calgary; it was supposed to be a couple buddies and my immediate family, and that ended up being 18. I took care of some tickets for sure. It was so cool. I always dreamed up playing at Rexall [Place] in Edmonton. It was just cool to have my family there and people who have supported me all the way through was pretty sweet and to be able to do well and win.”

McMann scored in each of those two games, a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 1 and a 6-3 victory at the Calgary Flames on Feb. 4, part of a five-game road goal streak that pulled him into a group with Auston Matthews and Mats Sundin as the only Maple Leafs in the past 30 years with road goal streaks of at least five games.