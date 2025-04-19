Tkachuk could return for Panthers in Game 1 against Lightning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time since being injured in February and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

The forward, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury playing for the United States against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, took part in the full practice Saturday.

Coach Paul Maurice said decision on Tkachuk’s playing status would be made following practice Monday.

Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games for the Panthers this season. He had seven goals in a six-game goal streak to end his season.

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. He tried to play in the championship game three days later but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States’ 3-2 loss to Canada.

“Matthew looked like Matthew. He looked fine,” Maurice said Saturday. “It wasn’t a heavy enough day, or from a variation point of view, long enough to make a game assessment for him. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and when we put the whole group back on the ice.”

Tkachuk was put back on the right side of Florida’s second line, centered by Sam Bennett with rookie Mackie Samoskevich on the left wing.