Tkachuk could return for Panthers in Game 1 against Lightning

Forward 'looked fine' after practicing in full, has been out since injury in 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthew Tkachuk FLA update

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time since being injured in February and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

The forward, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury playing for the United States against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, took part in the full practice Saturday.

Coach Paul Maurice said decision on Tkachuk’s playing status would be made following practice Monday.

Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games for the Panthers this season. He had seven goals in a six-game goal streak to end his season.

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. He tried to play in the championship game three days later but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States’ 3-2 loss to Canada.

“Matthew looked like Matthew. He looked fine,” Maurice said Saturday. “It wasn’t a heavy enough day, or from a variation point of view, long enough to make a game assessment for him. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and when we put the whole group back on the ice.”

Tkachuk was put back on the right side of Florida’s second line, centered by Sam Bennett with rookie Mackie Samoskevich on the left wing.

Florida, as Maurice noted, used that trio in what would be Tkachuk’s final game of the regular season -- a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8.

“We had four periods of Samoskevich, Bennett, and Tkachuk playing together this year,’’ Maurice said, “and it looked really, really good. But now we go into a playoff atmosphere, so we will learn.’’

Tkachuk not only took line rushes, but worked on Florida’s first power-play unit as well.

“It was great having him,” said defenseman Seth Jones, who was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1. “He is great for morale, brings a certain energy to the room which is awesome. It is hard to replace a guy like that. Having him on the ice brings the energy up. Guys were having fun.”

With Tkachuk taking part, the Panthers had full participation at practice Saturday.

“Better late than never,’’ Maurice joked.

Brad Marchand, acquired by Florida in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7, remained on the third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

When the Panthers dealt for the former Bruins captain, many expressed excitement at perhaps seeing a line comprised of Marchand, Bennett and Tkachuk.

That may happen eventually, but Maurice said he was not planning on playing those three together -- at least not at the start.

“He (Tkachuk) is a competitor, and he’s there to win,’’ said Marchand, whose Bruins were knocked out by the Panthers in the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

“You hear the way he talks, and his reputation precedes him. He is obviously very talented and one of the most gifted players in the League around the net. He is a presence out there. … It will be great to have him back in the lineup.’’

