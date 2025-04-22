Tkachuk game-time decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round against Lightning

Forward hasn't played since sustaining lower-body injury during 4 Nations Face-Off in February

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Matthew Tkachuk remains a game-time decision for the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"With these long-term injuries, we just wait until the last [minute]," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday. "He'll get checked out one more time just before we get it cleared."

Tkachuk, who has been out because of a lower-body injury sustained while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, worked on Florida’s second line during the morning skate, alongside center Sam Bennett and rookie left wing Mackie Samoskevich.

The forward also was one of the first players off the ice after the morning skate. Typically, players who are not expected to play will stay on the ice longer.

Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 regular-season games for the Panthers, who he last played for Feb. 8.

"Your leadership core are your leaders for a reason," Maurice said when asked about Tkachuk's impact upon his return. "Their presence in the [dressing] room, their presence on the ice. Matthew's strength are his hands, obviously, and his emotional understanding of the game.

"When the team needs a spark, when it needs a funny line, when it needs a big hit, he has a great understanding and rarely makes a mistake on that. He senses the game incredibly well and guys like that are very valuable on the road."

NHL Tonight: Panthers-Lightning series preview

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17.

He tried to play in the championship game against Canada on Feb. 20 but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States' 3-2 loss.

In the 25 games Tkachuk missed, Florida went 13-11-1 and finished third in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Tampa Bay.

Tkachuk practiced Saturday for the first time since his injury.

In addition to skating on a line with Bennett and Samoskevich, he also has been working on Florida's top power-play unit.

"He is a competitor, and he is there to win," Panthers forward Brad Marchand said Monday. "You hear the way he talks, and his reputation precedes him. He is a very talented guy and one of the gifted players in the League around the net. He is a presence out there. You need to be aware when he is on the ice."

