Tkachuk game-time decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round against Lightning

TAMPA -- Matthew Tkachuk remains a game-time decision for the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"With these long-term injuries, we just wait until the last [minute]," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday. "He'll get checked out one more time just before we get it cleared."

Tkachuk, who has been out because of a lower-body injury sustained while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, worked on Florida’s second line during the morning skate, alongside center Sam Bennett and rookie left wing Mackie Samoskevich.

The forward also was one of the first players off the ice after the morning skate. Typically, players who are not expected to play will stay on the ice longer.

Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 regular-season games for the Panthers, who he last played for Feb. 8.

"Your leadership core are your leaders for a reason," Maurice said when asked about Tkachuk's impact upon his return. "Their presence in the [dressing] room, their presence on the ice. Matthew's strength are his hands, obviously, and his emotional understanding of the game.

"When the team needs a spark, when it needs a funny line, when it needs a big hit, he has a great understanding and rarely makes a mistake on that. He senses the game incredibly well and guys like that are very valuable on the road."