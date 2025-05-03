Coronato signs 7-year, $45.5 million contract with Flames

Matt Coronato signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $6.5 million.

The 22-year-old forward was in the final season of a three-year, $4.475 million contract ($1.49 million AAV) he signed with the Flames on March 26, 2023 and could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"I'm really excited about it," Coronato told the Flames website. "I love playing for the Flames. I love the city so I'm excited to be here long term and continue to get better and grow with this team. I love all the guys, I love the staff, so it's just it's an exciting day for me and my family."

He set NHL career highs in games (77), goals (24), assists (23), points (47), plus-minus (plus-6), power-play goals (five), power-play points (17), game-winning goals (four), shots on goal (180) and average time on ice per game (17:35).

Coronato was third on the Flames in goals and points this season.

"As far as him being locked in long term, he’s a big part of the future, and we expect great things from him so we're looking forward to seeing where this goes, but really nice to get him done and have him locked up for seven more years," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "He's going to be a core piece here moving forward. It's exciting for the franchise and the city."

The No. 13 pick by Calgary in the 2021 NHL Draft, Coronato has 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 112 games.

"I just want to continue to improve and find little ways that I can help the team more, whether it be on the defensive side of the ice or maybe finding ways to get open more in the offensive zone," Coronato said. "Just trying to always look for little things that I can do that help this team continue to win and playoffs is gonna be a big goal for this group so I'm already excited to get back to it next season."