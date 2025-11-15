Sundin wins 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

“I couldn't think of a better choice or someone more deserving for this year's Börje Salming Courage award winner than my friend, Mats. What he did to galvanize his country on his home land and on the world stage cannot be understated,” said Glenn Healy, executive director of the NHL Alumni Association. “Mats is an icon in every sense of the word, and a shining example of everything Salming embodied. One of the most humble and highly respected leaders, his trailblazing nature left an incredible impact on our great game and the hockey world is forever grateful to have witnessed it firsthand. A friend, teammate and part of a unique brotherhood that cares for and protects players.

Sundin was drafted 1st overall by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft, becoming the first European-born player to be selected with the top pick. Over the next two decades, Sundin would rise to become one of the most impactful European forwards in NHL history. The Bromma, Sweden native recorded 564 goals and 785 assists for 1,349 points across 1,346 games played with the Nordiques, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks. He is the only Swedish-born player to reach the 500-goal mark and the highest scoring Swede of all time. A dominant presence on the ice and respected leader in every dressing room he entered, Sundin served as captain of the Maple Leafs for 10 seasons (1997–2008), the longest tenure in franchise history for a European. Also earning the Mark Messier Leadership award during the 2007-08 season. He registered 12 consecutive seasons with at least 70 points and finished his NHL career as Toronto’s all-time leader in goals (420), points (987) and second in assists (567), sitting only behind Salming. Sundin also earned eight NHL All-Star selections and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, along with being named to the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players. Sundin’s celebrated number 13 was raised to the rafters of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on February 11, 2012. Not only is his number retired in Toronto, but he is a member of the Maple Leafs Legends Row outside of the arena as a permanent reminder of his legacy as one of the greatest players to wear the blue and white.

A proud representative of Sweden on the world stage, Sundin played a pivotal role in numerous international tournaments. His decorated international résumé includes winning the 2006 Olympic Gold Medal in Turin, helped Sweden capture three IIHF World Championship Gold Medals (1991, 1992, 1998) and served as national team captain during multiple tournaments, cementing his legacy as one of Sweden’s greatest leaders in hockey history.

“Börje was a hero for countless Swede’s like myself. I am proud to be recognized for an award named after him and his family.” said Sundin. “Börje was simply the best. No other player had as much of an impact on our country and sport than he did, and his lasting legacy continues to live on.”

Sundin’s influence off the ice continues to embody the values that Börje Salming championed throughout his career. A proud member of the Börje Salming Foundation’s board, Sundin remains deeply involved in the growth of hockey in Sweden. In 2015, he was appointed as an advisor to the Swedish Men’s National Hockey Team, further extending his impact on the sport in his native country.

For this year’s award, Sundin was presented in Sweden with a one-of-one custom engraved Scottish Broadsword with the phrase, “Rise and Rise Again Until Lambs Become Lions.”

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2023 – Nicklas Lidstrom

2024 – Jari Kurri

ABOUT THE NHL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is a not-for-profit organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to ‘Honour the Past’. Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey. To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.com.