Fleury of Wild named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Though he hasn’t performed at quite the same level as he did when he won it in 2021 with the Golden Knights after also claiming his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie, Fleury continues to play at a high level with the Wild while being a mentor to his playing partner and serving as an inspiration to a generation of younger goalies.

Fleury’s current .892 save percentage is the lowest of his NHL career, even after he’s gone 3-0-1 with a .925 save percentage since John Hynes replaced Dean Evason as Minnesota coach Nov. 27. But the struggles partly have been because of a defensive decline in front of the Wild goalies earlier this season. According to Clear Sight Analytics, a company founded by former NHL goalie Steve Valiquette to measure shot quality using 34 variables, Fleury has outperformed his defensive environment by plus-1.3 percent this season, which tied him with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets for 15th in the NHL entering Wednesday.

Fleury’s continued success is a big part of what makes him a worthy two-time recipient of an award created to recognize not only individual excellence at the position, but also themes that dominate the conversation about goaltending during the previous 12 months.

It isn't always the goalie who wins; it could be one who starts a statistical revolution, develops an equipment innovation or pioneers a new save technique.

Fleury checks a lot of those boxes through his never-ceasing attempts to improve his game.

Even in his 20th NHL season, he is evolving, right down to his stick. Fleury, who was among the last to switch from wood to a composite stick, added a custom grip this season, an idea he got after noticing that a stick he’d received from former Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price was shaved down.

“I always felt a little stuck with my thumb and then I felt like my stick was farther from my butterfly,” Fleury said of the grip, which features a reversed curve on the thumb side of his blocker. “So now I feel like the stick is a little shorter, it’s closer to the pad.”

Fleury leads the way in other innovative practices. He was the first goalie to use strobe glasses as part of his pregame warmup, catching balls thrown by a trainer as the blinking glasses cut in and out to take away his vision.

“After you've done it for about four-five minutes everything feels a little clearer, your eyes are a little more sharp,” Fleury said of a routine now copied by Gustavsson. “Something I tried, something I liked, so I keep doing it.”

That’s how Fleury always approaches his game. The willingness to try new things is key to playing so well for so long.

Fleury made major changes to his post play midway through his time with the Penguins (2003-17) by adding the reverse-VH technique. During his one season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22, he adopted another option for managing sharp-angle plays called overlap after learning it from playing partner Kevin Lankinen.

“Always trying to get better, trying to follow the game,” Fleury said. “We've seen how quick the game has become and more side-to-side plays whereas before it was down the wing [trying to stop a slap shot] with a wood stick. … So there's always adjustments I try.”