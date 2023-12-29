Fleury of Wild named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Marc-Andre Fleury is on the verge of playing in his 1000th NHL game and needs one more win to move into a tie for second on the all-time list.
For those reasons, and countless others, the Minnesota Wild goalie is the 2023 Unmasked Goalie of the Year, winning the award for the second time in its six-year history.
Fleury played his 998th game Dec. 23, a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins that was also his 550th victory, one behind Patrick Roy for second in NHL history, trailing Martin Brodeur (691).
Fleury is likely to play his 999th game when the Wild have a home-and-home with the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and 31, likely alternating those games with Filip Gustavsson.
He should play his 1,000th game early in 2024, joining Brodeur (1,266), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Roy (1,029) as the goalies to reach an increasingly elusive milestone.
“It might become one of the most exclusive lists in all of hockey,” Vancouver Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith said.
With the ongoing evolution toward teams relying more on tandems and the cap on games played even for workhorse No. 1s seemingly dropping each year, it’s getting harder and harder to imagine another goalie reaching 1,000 games.
Gone are the days of goalies playing 70 or more games in a season, something Brodeur did 12 times. Fleury never reached the 70-game plateau but played more than 60 games seven times with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-15, then once more with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018-19.
Despite not playing quite as often each season as the others on the 1,000-game list, Fleury is going to get there in part because of how early he started -- breaking into the NHL as an 18-year-old, another achievement increasingly unlikely to be repeated -- and how long he’s played.
That longevity is a big part of what makes the 39-year-old such a worthy recipient of another Unmasked Goalie of the Year Award.