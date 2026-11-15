Fleury inducted into Penguins Hall of Fame

Fleury has the most wins (375) and games played (691) by a Penguins goalie. His 2.58 goals-against average is the lowest in their history and his .912 save percentage is tied with Casey DeSmith for the second-best behind Matt Murray (.914).

Success was hard to come by immediately after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NHL Draft. Fleury was 17-41-8 in his first two seasons, including 4-14-2 as a rookie in 2003-04 and 13-27-6 in 2005-06, when Crosby debuted after being drafted No. 1 in 2005.

In 2006-07, Fleury and Crosby were joined by a pair of rookies -- Malkin and Letang. Together, those four qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the next 11 seasons and won championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

"Obviously, he's the trailblazer," Letang said. "He came in at a tough moment, obviously, with tons of pressure. And he was kind of alone when he came in, but you could see in him the fight and the dedication that he put in every single day to getting better. Set a standard for how to prepare, how to get ready for games with the way he practiced and when he was coming to the rink. And after that, Sid came in. He obviously paved the way for the other young guys that came in after."

Fleury's fingerprints are all over the 2009 championship, in particular. In Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Joe Louis Arena, he made one of the most iconic saves in NHL history, securing a 2-1 win by diving to deny a shot from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom with less than seven seconds remaining in the third period.

"When you came to watch his style, he played an original type of style, the way he played the position," Crosby said. "So, he was really athletic, acrobatic. Had a smile on his face while he was doing it. Had great interviews. Was a ton of fun to be around, so I think he's a really likable person. And I think the fans connected to that, you know, with his play and with his personality.

"I'm sure that's something that he appreciates as a player. But yeah, just another opportunity to, you know, show how grateful they are for all the years he played here."