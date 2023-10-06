Latest News

NHL preseason results for October 5

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings (OT)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

William Nylander scored twice, including at 1:34 of overtime, to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday.

Nylander won it with a wrist shot from the high slot past Detroit goalie Alex Lyon.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

Nate Danielson, Jonatan Berggren and Dominik Shine scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Red Wings. Lyon made 34 saves.

Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead during a 4-on-4 situation at 3:24 of the first period, but Danielson quickly tied it 1-1 on a deflection at 5:46.

Berggren gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:15.

Matthews answered with a power-play goal of his own, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play to tie it 2-2 at 19:52.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first of the preseason to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead at 8:12 of the second period.

Shine tied it 3-3 at 18:25 after Samsonov turned the puck over behind the net.