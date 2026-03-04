Stars stay hot, cruise past Flames for 10th straight win

Steel has 3 points, Duchene has 4 assists for Dallas, which extends franchise-record streak

Stars at Flames | Recap

By Laurence Heinen
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- The Dallas Stars extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Sam Steel had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist, while Matt Duchene tallied a career-high four assists and Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for the Stars (38-14-9).

Morgan Frost scored for the Flames (24-29-7), who had been 1-1-1 on a three-game road trip following the Olympic break. Dustin Wolf allowed four goals on 17 shots before being pulled at 6:02 of the second period in favor of Devin Cooley, who made 16 saves in relief.

Steel put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 8:44 of the first period. Duchene’s initial shot deflected off Steel’s stick and then Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov’s leg in front before getting through Wolf’s five-hole.

Frost pulled the Flames even at 1-1 at 9:52 when he batted Blake Coleman’s pass out of midair and past DeSmith while down on one knee in front of the net.

Benn scored at 11:54 to put the Stars ahead 2-1. Situated behind the net, Duchene backhanded a pass out to Benn at the left circle, who snapped a shot past Wolf short side.

Mavrik Bourque put the Stars up 3-1 at 2:26 of the second period. Jason Robertson's shot from just inside the blue line went through the legs of Calgary forward Mikael Backlund and past the screen in front for the redirection by Bourque.

Steel put Dallas up 4-1 with his second of the night at 6:02. Duchene deked around the defender at the left circle before his cross-ice pass found Steel for the snap shot from the right circle, prompting Cooley to take over in net for Calgary.

Nathan Bastian redirected a point shot by Nils Lundkvist past Cooley at 8:48 to extend the Stars lead to 5-1.

Johnston made it 6-1 at 19:41 with a power-play goal, taking a pass from Duchene on his forehand in front of the net before backhanding a shot past Cooley, who went on to stop all 13 shots he faced in the third period.

