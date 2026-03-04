Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks recover late after blowing 3-goal lead to Canadiens

Alex Newhook scored two goals, and Mike Matheson had three assists for the Canadiens (33-18-9), who had a seven-game point streak snapped (5-0-2). Jake Evans had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

"We're going to talk about this game the same way we talk about every game,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “We got to look at it and be mature.”

Ivan Demidov’s one-timer on the power-play cut it to 5-3 at 5:02 of the third period, and Newhook made it a one-goal game just 18 seconds later with a wrist shot from the slot that went off Askarov’s glove to cut the San Jose lead to 5-4 at 5:20.

Newhook tied the game 5-5 at 10:56, scoring off a rebound along the goal line with a shot that went in off Askarov’s skate.

"I think we gave up too much quality stuff," Newhook said. "I thought we showed some character to come back and give ourselves a shot."

Sherwood found an open net for the game-winning goal on the power play at 16:34. Dobes went to his right for a save and could not recover when Philipp Kurashev passed the rebound to Sherwood on the opposite side for his first goal since being traded to the Sharks by the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19.

"That was a pretty high IQ play. Everyone sold out thinking that he was going to shoot it, and I thought he was going to shoot it, too," Sherwood said. "Then when it ended up on my stick, I was kind of, so just put it in. A lot of guys are finding ways to chip in."