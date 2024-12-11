Maple Leafs' 2 versions of 'Kid Line' produced 4 Stanley Cup championships

Original group of Primeau, Conacher, Jackson in Hockey Hall of Fame

TOR kid line 1

© Turofsky Collection/Hockey Hall of Fame

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week recalls Toronto Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe's rare feat of crafting not one but two championship "Kid Lines" over two separate NHL eras. They made decisive contributions to four Stanley Cup titles while spawning four Hockey Hall of Famers.

Conn Smythe didn't plan it that way, but when "The Little Major" helped develop his first Stanley Cup championship team in 1932, it became the talk of Canada, all because of a dynamic trio called "The Kid Line."

Center Joe Primeau flanked right wing Charlie Conacher and Harvey "Busher" Jackson. They debuted Dec. 7, 1929, 95 years ago. All three are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Once we started playing together, I knew we were a pretty fair line," Primeau said. "Harvey was a natural; he did things with the puck without having to think about them. Charlie owned a booming shot and was aware of every move that he made -- and could tell you about each one. The pair of them had lots of fire and confidence, which boiled over to me."

It wasn't until Jan. 4, 1930, that the line was given a nickname. It was a postgame headline in the Toronto Star, "KID FORWARD LINE LEADS LEAFS TO VICTORY," that fed their popularity.

Star reporter Lou Marsh waxed musical over Toronto defeating the Montreal Canadiens.

"Canadiens 3, Leafs, 4," wrote Marsh. "Play that on your old tambourine and see how nice it sounds. It was the Kid Line that turned the trick."

Smythe realized he had something rare with the line, especially Primeau's magical passing skills.

"Joe produced a continual flow of playmaking ideas crowded into his head. He set a pattern of unselfishness in organizing plays," wrote author Ron McAllister in his book, "More hockey stories, from the Canadian sports album."

Conacher led the NHL with 34 goals in the 48-game 1931-32 season, Primeau's 37 assists and Jackson's 53 points also ranking first. Primeau won the Lady Byng Trophy given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

The line starred in the 1932 Stanley Cup Final against the New York Rangers, sweeping the best-of-5 series. Toronto won the opener 6-4 on Jackson's hat trick. The line starred again in Game 2, a 6-2 victory when Conacher scored twice and Jackson once.

Said Primeau: "We won the final game 6-4 and Smythe, who loved horse racing, named one of his two-year-olds 'Six to Four,' and another 'Three Straight' and a third one 'Stanley Cup' all because of the series."

Legendary Maple Leafs and Canadiens executive Frank Selke put it this way: "Jackson was the classiest player I've ever seen, but Conacher was the greatest all-round athlete. Meanwhile, Primeau was the perfect center for them."

The line broke up when Primeau retired after the 1935-36 season.

"I had given my best to hockey and gotten the same in return," he said.

Smythe never imagined that another championship Kid Line would emerge and win more than twice as many titles as the original. Yet in the fall of 1946 something unexpected took place at Maple Leafs training camp in St. Catherines, Ontario.

"One of the best things to come out of that camp was a trio that would be dubbed 'The New Kid Line,'" wrote author and hockey historian Eric Zweig in "The Toronto Maple Leafs: The Complete Oral History."

By chance, Maple Leafs coach Hap Day placed Ted Kennedy between right wing Howie Meeker and Vic Lynn.

"Ted Kennedy wasn't a skater," said Meeker in "The Leafs in Autumn" written by Jack Batten, "but 'Teeder' was very competitive and a heck of a puck handler. Lynn was a good hockey player and always looking for a fight. If anybody could make the two of us into something, it was Kennedy. And he sure did."

TOR kid line 2

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

The 1946-47 Maple Leafs were regarded by Smythe as a borderline Stanley Cup Playoff team. The New Kid Line clicked from the start and by midseason, Toronto Star reporter Gord Walker penned a poem about Toronto's glamorous new heroes:

These be the choicest of summary words:
Kennedy, Meeker and Lynn.
Trio of Leaflets, fleeter than birds,
Kennedy, Meeker and Lynn.
Thoughtfully clicking on passing plays,
Doing tricks with the pucks that amaze,
Words becoming a popular phrase,
Kennedy, Meeker and Lynn.

The Maple Leafs finished second in the NHL, Kennedy's 28 goals and Meeker's 27 ranked among the League's top 10. Meeker had a rare five-goal game in Toronto's 10-4 win against the Chicago Black Hawks on Jan. 8, 1947, and eventually won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year.

"Lynn did the rest of the heavy lifting," Day said.

The Maple Leafs upset the Canadiens in the 1947 Stanley Cup Final. In the decisive Game 6, the new line came to the fore after Montreal took an early one-goal lead. Kennedy and Meeker responded by passing to Lynn for the tying goal.

"With the score tied 1-1 late in the third," recalled historian Eric Zweig, "Meeker set up Kennedy for the Stanley Cup winner."

The line contributed to the NHL's first three-Cup dynasty with added championships in 1948 and 1949.

"It wasn't me and it wasn't Vic," Meeker said. "It was Kennedy's smarts, skills and very hard work that made our line go."

The second Kid Line's intense camaraderie was evident in the raucous dressing room following the first Cup triumph. Meeker and Lynn jubilantly embraced Kennedy, their future Hall of Famer, and shouted for all to hear:

"You did it, Teeder! You're the baby, the guy who tied the can to them!"

The line was broken up when Lynn was traded to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 15, 1950. In 1951, Kennedy and Meeker celebrated their fourth Stanley Cup championship in five years, and it was Meeker who had the primary assist on Bill Barilko's goal at 2:53 of overtime for a 3-2 victory against the Canadiens in the decisive Game 5.

