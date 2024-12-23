Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar led the NHL with 2-6—8 in four appearances to lift the Avalanche (21-15-0, 42 points) into third place in the Central Division via a 3-1-0 week. He assisted on Colorado’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 16. Makar then registered two points in each of his next two contests, picking up a pair of power-play helpers in a 4-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 19 before notching 1-1—2 (including his 23rd career game-winning goal) in another 4-2 comeback triumph – this time versus the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 20. He capped the week with 1-2—3, his 34th career three-point performance and third of the campaign (also 1-2—3 Oct. 16 vs. BOS and Oct. 20 at SJS), as the Avalanche earned their third straight come-from-behind win with a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Dec. 22. The 26-year-old Makar, the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as well as a finalist for each of the past four seasons, tops NHL defensemen in goals (t-11), assists (34), points (45), power-play goals (6), power-play points (19) and game-winning goals (t-3) through 36 total outings in 2024-25.