NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 22.
Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week
Avalanche defenseman, Maple Leafs forward Nylander, Canadiens wing Laine earn honors
FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE
Makar led the NHL with 2-6—8 in four appearances to lift the Avalanche (21-15-0, 42 points) into third place in the Central Division via a 3-1-0 week. He assisted on Colorado’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 16. Makar then registered two points in each of his next two contests, picking up a pair of power-play helpers in a 4-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 19 before notching 1-1—2 (including his 23rd career game-winning goal) in another 4-2 comeback triumph – this time versus the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 20. He capped the week with 1-2—3, his 34th career three-point performance and third of the campaign (also 1-2—3 Oct. 16 vs. BOS and Oct. 20 at SJS), as the Avalanche earned their third straight come-from-behind win with a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Dec. 22. The 26-year-old Makar, the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as well as a finalist for each of the past four seasons, tops NHL defensemen in goals (t-11), assists (34), points (45), power-play goals (6), power-play points (19) and game-winning goals (t-3) through 36 total outings in 2024-25.
SECOND STAR – WILLIAM NYLANDER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Nylander scored in all three of his contests, producing 5-2—7 to guide the Maple Leafs (21-11-2, 44 points) to a pair of wins. He recorded two goals, including the tying marker early in the second period, in a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars Dec. 18. Nylander then collected 1-2—3, his 36th career three-point outing and third of the season (also Oct. 21 vs. TBL: 2-1—3 and Oct. 28 at WPG: 1-2—3), in a 6-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 20. He finished the week with two more tallies, his fifth multi-goal performance of 2024-25, in a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders Dec. 21. The 28-year-old Nylander, who compiled career highs in goals (t-40), assists (58) and points (98) in 2023-24, sits second in the League with 23 goals through 34 total appearances this season (23-15—38). He also places among the 2024-25 leaders in game-winning goals (t-4th; 5), shots on goal (5th; 121), power-play goals (t-6th; 7), power-play points (t-9th; 16) and points (19th; 38).
THIRD STAR – PATRIK LAINE, RW, MONTREAL CANADIENS
Laine also found the back of the net in each of his three games, sharing the League lead with five total goals (all on the power play) to spark the Canadiens (14-16-3, 31 points) to a perfect week. He registered his 11th career hat trick, as well as his 27th career game-winning goal, in a 6-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 17. Laine then propelled Montreal to pair of triumphs against the Detroit Red Wings, potting his second consecutive winning goal in a 4-3 decision Dec. 20 before adding an insurance marker in a 5-1 victory Dec. 21. The 26-year-old Laine, who made his season/Canadiens debut Dec. 3, has scored each of first eight goals of the campaign on the man-advantage (8-1—9 in 9 GP). Only four other players (since 1933-34) have recorded their first eight tallies with a franchise via the power play: Risto Siltanen (10 w/ QUE), Marek Zidlicky (10 w/ MIN), Dwight Bialowas (8 w/ MNS) and Victor Olofsson (8 w/ BUF).
As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is presenting the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet November’s “Fourth Star.”