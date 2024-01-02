MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon paced the NHL with 18 assists and 29 points in 15 games (11-18—29) to propel the Avalanche (23-11-3, 49 points) to an 8-5-2 December. His 29 points set a franchise record for a single calendar month, besting Peter Stastny’s 28 in February 1981 (12-16—28 in 12 GP w/ QUE). MacKinnon, who found the scoresheet in all but one of his appearances (Dec. 29 at STL), also ranked among the December leaders in power-play assists (1st; 9), power-play points (t-1st; 12), goals (t-2nd; 11), shots on goal (6th; 59) and power-play goals (t-7th; 3). He ran his overall point streak to 19 games from Nov. 20 – Dec. 27 (13-23—36), tied for the third-longest in Avalanche/Nordiques history, and also extended his active, season-opening home point streak to 19 contests (15-25—40), a length last surpassed by Wayne Gretzky’s record 40-game home point streak to begin 1988-89 (33-70—103 w/ LAK). MacKinnon produced nine multi-point performances during the month, highlighted by 2-2—4 Dec. 17 vs. SJS and 4-1—5 Dec. 21 vs. OTT, the first four-goal effort in Avalanche team history and the sixth five-point outing of his career. The 28-year-old MacKinnon, who sat 13th in League scoring through November (8-21—29 in 22 GP), now ranks second overall with 19-39—58 in 37 total contests. He also places among the 2023-24 leaders in assists (1st; 39), power-play assists (1st; 19), power-play points (t-2nd; 23), shots on goal (3rd; 162) and goals (9th; 19).