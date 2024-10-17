Schenn's path to 1,000 games included winning Stanley Cup twice, time in AHL

Predators defenseman viewed as leader, 'great role model'

Luke Schenn

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Luke Schenn will become the 398th NHL player to reach 1,000 games when the Nashville Predators defenseman takes the ice against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW).

The path to reach this milestone has been long and winding.

"It hasn't been an easy road, for sure, at times," Schenn said. "I've kind of experienced the highs, as far as winning in the League, and the lows of lows and being in the minors halfway through my career. To be resilient and get to this number, it's not so much the game but I guess just more so proud of the journey. I wouldn't have drawn it up or predicted the way it's gone."

Schenn was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick of the 2008 NHL Draft, and the 34-year-old has 198 points (43 goals, 155 assists) in 999 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and the Predators.

He helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, but that came after he played in the American Hockey League in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Schenn is in the second season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 million average annual value) he signed with the Predators on July 1, 2023, and his teammates rave about his character in the dressing room and his ability to bring a physical element to the game on the ice.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos, who spent two seasons playing with Schenn in Tampa Bay, views him as an invaluable person to have around in an organization.

"[Schenn] is a guy that brings people together," Stamkos said. "That's where he's comfortable. He loves being a part of a group of guys that share a common goal in trying to be the best. He brings that out in himself and other people.

"It's contagious watching the work that he puts in every single day, whether it's in the gym or on the ice or off the ice being the family man that he is. He's a great role model for a lot of the younger players as well and just a tremendous teammate. Excited to be able to share that with him tonight."

