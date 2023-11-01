Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

NEW YORK -- Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, who led rookie netminders with four wins in five appearances (4-1-0, 2.79 GAA, .921 SV%) and accounted for all but one of the team’s five total victories (5-4-0, 10 points), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.

Dostal edged Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (3-2-0, 1.89 GAA, .942 SV%), Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (2-5—7 in 8 GP), Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (4 2—6 in 9 GP) and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Bobby Brink (2-4—6 in 8 GP) for the honor.

Dostal, who also topped rookie goaltenders in saves (151) and shots against (164), made at least 25 stops in all five of his appearances, including a trio of 30-save outings: Oct. 15 vs. CAR (32 SV), Oct. 24 at CBJ (35 SV) and Oct. 30 at PIT (33 SV). The latter performance featured Dostal denying 33 of 35 shots in 40:00 of relief as Anaheim rallied from a third-period deficit to win its final game of the month.

The 23-year-old Dostal, who was selected by the Ducks in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has played in 28 career NHL contests, compiling a 9-13-3 record, 3.50 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He is the first Anaheim player to earn “Rookie of the Month” honors since Trevor Zegras in December 2021 and the first Ducks goaltender to claim the award since John Gibson in December 2015.