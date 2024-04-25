Kopitar, veterans help Kings tie series with Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings did not seem too bothered losing the opening game of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers.

The veteran-laden Kings knew a better effort in Game 2 at Rogers Place on Wednesday could get them right back on even terms.

The veterans led the way with captain Anze Kopitar scoring at 2:07 of overtime to give Los Angeles a 5-4 win and tie the best-of-7 series 1-1. Game 3 is at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSW, TVAS2, SN).

"Obviously, it helps having 'Kopi' and these guys that have been through it all before, just calming us down and all that kind of stuff in the locker room," said Kings forward Adrian Kempe, who scored two goals. "I think throughout the game (Wednesday), we were up early and then Edmonton came back and I think we stuck with it, and we played pretty solid after that. We kept sticking with it and played our game."

Los Angeles was run out of Rogers Place in Game 1, falling behind by four goals and rarely threatening in a 7-4 loss. Going into Game 2, the Kings wanted to flip the script and did it by taking an early lead, expanding on it and holding off the Oilers' push. With the win, Los Angeles now has home-ice advantage with the next two games in California.

"We've got a lot of veteran players, a lot of guys who've done a lot of winning," Kings coach Jim Hiller said. "You need that, to have that kind of poise and focus; refocus, get out there and go again, because it is emotional for everybody. But the players did a really good job of just calming themselves and going about their business and I think the veteran leadership, guys who have won, guys who have been in the finals, we've got a number of those guys who really make a difference in that situation."

The Kings' best players came to play against the Oilers in Game 2. Edmonton was expecting to face a desperate team and despite pulling even twice, could never wrestle control from Los Angeles.

"I felt like if we were ever able to get the lead, we could have finished the game," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But we were never quite able to do that."

Kopitar had two assists to go with his overtime goal, defenseman Drew Doughty scored on a breakaway, and Kevin Fiala had a goal, while Quinton Byfield had two assists and a massive hit on Oilers captain Connor McDavid in the third period.