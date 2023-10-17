Kings at Jets

KINGS (0-1-1) at JETS (1-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)

Status report

Dubois will face the Jets for the first time since being traded to the Kings on June 27. ... Talbot was the first goalie off the ice following Los Angeles' morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Copley made 14 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Kaliyev will return after serving a four-game suspension (two regular-season games) for a hit against Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo during a preseason game Oct. 3; Anderson-Dolan, a forward, comes out. … Iafallo, Vilardi, and Kupari, who each came to the Jets in the trade for Dubois, each will play against his former team for the first time. ... Hellebuyck will make his third straight start; he made 29 saves in a 6-4 win aginst the Florida Panthers on Saturday.