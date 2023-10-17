Kings at Jets

KINGS (0-1-1) at JETS (1-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)
Status report
Dubois will face the Jets for the first time since being traded to the Kings on June 27. ... Talbot was the first goalie off the ice following Los Angeles' morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Copley made 14 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Kaliyev will return after serving a four-game suspension (two regular-season games) for a hit against Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo during a preseason game Oct. 3; Anderson-Dolan, a forward, comes out. … Iafallo, Vilardi, and Kupari, who each came to the Jets in the trade for Dubois, each will play against his former team for the first time. ... Hellebuyck will make his third straight start; he made 29 saves in a 6-4 win aginst the Florida Panthers on Saturday.