Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Kings at Jets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (0-1-1) at JETS (1-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)

Status report

Dubois will face the Jets for the first time since being traded to the Kings on June 27. ... Talbot was the first goalie off the ice following Los Angeles' morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Copley made 14 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Kaliyev will return after serving a four-game suspension (two regular-season games) for a hit against Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo during a preseason game Oct. 3; Anderson-Dolan, a forward, comes out. … Iafallo, Vilardi, and Kupari, who each came to the Jets in the trade for Dubois, each will play against his former team for the first time. ... Hellebuyck will make his third straight start; he made 29 saves in a 6-4 win aginst the Florida Panthers on Saturday.