Kings at Jets

KINGS (38-24-11) at JETS (44-24-6)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Turcotte (LTIR; upper body), Phillip Danault (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg -- Dylan DeMelo
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Cole Perfetti
Injured: None
Status report
Danault, a forward, is day to day; he skated Monday and is “50-50” to play, according to Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller. Danault missed a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … The Kings recalled forward Thomas, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League and placed Turcotte, a forward, on long-term injured reserve Sunday. … Grundstrom, a forward, travelled with the team and could return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. He last played Feb. 13. … Talbot is expected to start after Rittich made 31 saves in a 4-2 loss in Calgary on Saturday. … Toffoli is “under the weather” according to Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness. He is a game-time decision; Perfetti, a forward, will enter the lineup if Toffoli can’t play. Schmidt enters in place of Stanley, a defenseman. … Brossoit makes his first start since a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on March 21.