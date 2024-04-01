Kings at Jets

KINGS (38-24-11) at JETS (44-24-6)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Turcotte (LTIR; upper body), Phillip Danault (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg -- Dylan DeMelo

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Cole Perfetti

Injured: None

Status report

Danault, a forward, is day to day; he skated Monday and is “50-50” to play, according to Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller. Danault missed a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … The Kings recalled forward Thomas, a forward, from Ontario of the American Hockey League and placed Turcotte, a forward, on long-term injured reserve Sunday. … Grundstrom, a forward, travelled with the team and could return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. He last played Feb. 13. … Talbot is expected to start after Rittich made 31 saves in a 4-2 loss in Calgary on Saturday. … Toffoli is “under the weather” according to Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness. He is a game-time decision; Perfetti, a forward, will enter the lineup if Toffoli can’t play. Schmidt enters in place of Stanley, a defenseman. … Brossoit makes his first start since a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on March 21.

