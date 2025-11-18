Ovechkin scores 903rd career goal, Capitals edge Kings

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (10-6-4), who had the first four games of their six-game road trip and had their 10-game road point streak end (8-0-2). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

“We got better and better as the game went on and had good chances,” Kings forward Kevin Fiala said. “They had good chances as well, but Darcy kept us in there. Played well as always.”

Matt Roy gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead when he tipped forward Aliaksei Protas’ point shot past Kuemper from the low slot at 3:41 of the first period. It was Roy's first goal of the season.

“I was just down in the play kind of hunting, and 'Pro' was covering for me and it just kind of worked out that way,” Roy said. “It was a good heads-up play by him.”

Lindgren stopped Alex Laferriere on a short-handed breakaway at 11:10 of the first period to preserve the lead.

Lindgren had gone 0-3-1 in his previous four starts.

“You look at the first period, they didn’t have a ton of rubber at the net, but maybe the ones they had were above average quality,” Lindgren said. “That’s my job, to obviously keep the puck out of the net, and I'm thankful that I was able to do that tonight.”