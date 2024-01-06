Kings at Capitals

KINGS (20-9-6) at CAPITALS (18-13-6)
3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Adrian Kempe -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis -- Carl Grundstrom
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Jordan Spence -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Andreas Englund
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Hendrix Lapierre
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alex Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear
Darcy Kuemper
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Nick Jensen
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (illness)
Status report
Clarke could make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Ovechkin will be a game-time decision; the forward collided with Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal late in the third period of a 6-2 loss Friday and did not practice Saturday for maintenance. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Sandin, a defenseman, each remains day to day.