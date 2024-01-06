Kings at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (20-9-6) at CAPITALS (18-13-6)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Adrian Kempe -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis -- Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Jordan Spence -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Andreas Englund

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Hendrix Lapierre

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alex Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Nick Jensen

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (illness)

Status report

Clarke could make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Ovechkin will be a game-time decision; the forward collided with Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal late in the third period of a 6-2 loss Friday and did not practice Saturday for maintenance. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Sandin, a defenseman, each remains day to day.

Latest News

Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings after ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello to return for Wild against Blue Jackets
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap January 5

Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz shining

CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Vasily Ponomarev arrival just in time for Hurricanes

Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games