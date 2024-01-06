Kings at Capitals

KINGS (20-9-6) at CAPITALS (18-13-6)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW, NHLN

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Adrian Kempe -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis -- Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Jordan Spence -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Andreas Englund

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Hendrix Lapierre

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alex Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Nick Jensen

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (illness)

Status report

Clarke could make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Ovechkin will be a game-time decision; the forward collided with Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal late in the third period of a 6-2 loss Friday and did not practice Saturday for maintenance. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Sandin, a defenseman, each remains day to day.