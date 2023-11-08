Latest News

Boston Bruins Charlie McAvoy suspension upheld

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Calen Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Adam Raska, draft pick

Buzz: Kuznetsov, Zub each game-time decision tonight

Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Kings at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (7-2-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS  (11-1-1)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Stephenson won't play Wednesday and the forward also is expected to be out against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Amadio will take Stephenson's spot as second-line center. … Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Whitecloud skated with contact, but the defenseman will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the 10th consecutive game.