Kings at Golden Knights

KINGS (7-2-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-1-1)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
Stephenson won't play Wednesday and the forward also is expected to be out against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Amadio will take Stephenson's spot as second-line center. … Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Whitecloud skated with contact, but the defenseman will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the 10th consecutive game.