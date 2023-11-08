Kings at Golden Knights

KINGS (7-2-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-1-1)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Stephenson won't play Wednesday and the forward also is expected to be out against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Amadio will take Stephenson's spot as second-line center. … Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Whitecloud skated with contact, but the defenseman will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the 10th consecutive game.