Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

KINGS (32-20-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-18-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … The Kings will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … Olofsson, a forward, is a game-time decision; if he is unable to play, Schwindt will enter the lineup.