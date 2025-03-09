Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

KINGS (32-20-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-18-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … The Kings will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … Olofsson, a forward, is a game-time decision; if he is unable to play, Schwindt will enter the lineup.