Kings at Golden Knights

KINGS (20-7-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-10-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Thursday after playing Wednesday. ... The Kings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. ... Talbot could start after Rittich made 24 saves Wednesday. ... The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they went with in a 5-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks. ... Patera could start after Thompson made 21 saves Wednesday.