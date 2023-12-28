Kings at Golden Knights

KINGS (20-7-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-10-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Jiri Patera
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Thursday after playing Wednesday. ... The Kings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. ... Talbot could start after Rittich made 24 saves Wednesday. ... The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they went with in a 5-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks. ... Patera could start after Thompson made 21 saves Wednesday.