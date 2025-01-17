Turcotte has 3 points, Kings ease past Canucks

Vancouver didn’t generate a shot on consecutive power plays before Turcotte made it 2-0 at 9:18. Left unchecked in the low slot, Turcotte converted a rebound off Demko’s left pad from a Fiala shot from inside the blue line. The play started with Fiala walking around J.T. Miller to create room for himself.

“Miller came at me so after the move I made on Miller, I had a lot of time,” Fiala said. “I was a little surprised but still I had a lane to shoot, so didn't overthink it too much, and just shot it. … Sometimes you just have to simplify things and we did and [Turcotte] found the loose end there and it's a nice goal.”

Turcotte already has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) this season.

“He's been really good for us. I guess you'd call it a bit of a surprise, I think even for us,” coach Jim Hiller said. “We didn't expect to see him playing as much as he is and playing as well as he is. The thing I like about him is he's very responsible, plays both ways, good through the neutral zone, D zone blocks shots, so it's really a credit to him. He's taken a little bit longer than some of his peers, but he's got it going now.”

Kempe scored a pretty goal off the rush 24 seconds later to make it 3-0. Anze Kopitar made a one-handed pass to Turcotte, who made a blind backhand pass from below the goal line to Kempe, who cut around Demko across the top of the crease to give the Kings three goals on four shots at 9:42.

“[Kopitar] made a great play just to get it to me, and I stick lifted the defenseman that was in my way, and I knew there was support behind me and it was great for him to be there for me and definitely it was a nice play,” Turcotte said.