Kings at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (28-25-18) at CANUCKS (21-41-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Mathieu Joseph

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Taylor Ward, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Canucks projected lineup

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- P.O Joseph

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Victor Mancini

Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Doughty took part in an optional morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice for maintenance Wednesday. ... Kempe also is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday. ... Hoglander replaces Douglas, a forward, after being scratched for a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

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