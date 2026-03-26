Kings at Canucks projected lineups

KINGS (28-25-18) at CANUCKS (21-41-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Taylor Ward, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Canucks projected lineup
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- P.O Joseph
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Victor Mancini
Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Doughty took part in an optional morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice for maintenance Wednesday. ... Kempe also is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday. ... Hoglander replaces Douglas, a forward, after being scratched for a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.