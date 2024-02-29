Kings at Canucks

KINGS (29-19-10) at CANUCKS (38-16-7)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke
Injured: Adrian Kempe (wrist), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen
Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Status report
Kempe, a forward who normally plays on the top line, flew back to Los Angeles to be evaluated after he was injured late in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and his status won’t be updated until the Kings return after finishing their three-game road trip Thursday. ... Turcotte stays in Kempe’s spot on the No. 1 line. ... Talbot will start consecutive games after Rittich played the previous three. … Demko starts for a fifth straight game for the first time this season. … Juulsen will play with Hughes on the top defense pair and Hronek moves to the second pair with Zadorov.