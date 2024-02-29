Kings at Canucks

KINGS (29-19-10) at CANUCKS (38-16-7)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke 

Injured: Adrian Kempe (wrist), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen

Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

Kempe, a forward who normally plays on the top line, flew back to Los Angeles to be evaluated after he was injured late in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and his status won’t be updated until the Kings return after finishing their three-game road trip Thursday. ... Turcotte stays in Kempe’s spot on the No. 1 line. ... Talbot will start consecutive games after Rittich played the previous three. … Demko starts for a fifth straight game for the first time this season. … Juulsen will play with Hughes on the top defense pair and Hronek moves to the second pair with Zadorov.

