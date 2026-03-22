Kings at Mammoth projected lineups

KINGS (28-25-16) at MAMMOTH (36-28-6)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Mathieu Joseph

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward, Jared Wright

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.