Kings at Mammoth projected lineups

KINGS (28-25-16) at MAMMOTH (36-28-6)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, SN360
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward, Jared Wright
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.