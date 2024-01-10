Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings

Wins it at 2:02 after Motte, Hagel score in 3rd; Los Angeles drops 6th in row

Recap: Kings @ Lightning 1.9.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nick Perbix scored at 2:02 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Perbix won it with a backhand after a feed from Brandon Hagel, who tied it with 4:21 left in the third period.

Tyler Motte also scored in the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (20-17-5), who had lost four of six.

Phillip Danault and Matt Roy scored, and Trevor Moore had two assists for the Kings (20-10-7), who have lost six in a row (0-3-3). Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 11:31 of the second period when he tapped the puck past Vasilevskiy in the low slot off a pass from Jordan Spence. It was Danault’s first goal in 12 games (Dec. 10).

Roy made it 2-0 at 14:27 when he took a pass from Kevin Fiala, skated into the slot and sent a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay center Anthony Cirelli thought he cut it to 2-1 at 15:55, but the goal was taken away after the Kings successfully challenged he interfered with Talbot prior to poking a loose puck past him from the edge of the crease.

But the Lightning broke through at 12:37 of the third period when Motte scored from between the top of the circles after a feed from Michael Eyssimont to make it 2-1.

Hagel tied it 2-2 at 15:39, driving to the net from the right circle before eluding Los Angeles forward Carl Grundstrom and sliding the puck past Talbot. It was Hagel’s second goal in three games after going 18 without one.

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders game recap January 9

Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win
San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 9

Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres game recap January 9

Kraken defeat Sabres for 7th win in row, run point streak to 11
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip
Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild