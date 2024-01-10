Perbix, Lightning rally for OT win against Kings

Perbix won it with a backhand after a feed from Brandon Hagel, who tied it with 4:21 left in the third period.

Tyler Motte also scored in the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (20-17-5), who had lost four of six.

Phillip Danault and Matt Roy scored, and Trevor Moore had two assists for the Kings (20-10-7), who have lost six in a row (0-3-3). Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 11:31 of the second period when he tapped the puck past Vasilevskiy in the low slot off a pass from Jordan Spence. It was Danault’s first goal in 12 games (Dec. 10).

Roy made it 2-0 at 14:27 when he took a pass from Kevin Fiala, skated into the slot and sent a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay center Anthony Cirelli thought he cut it to 2-1 at 15:55, but the goal was taken away after the Kings successfully challenged he interfered with Talbot prior to poking a loose puck past him from the edge of the crease.

But the Lightning broke through at 12:37 of the third period when Motte scored from between the top of the circles after a feed from Michael Eyssimont to make it 2-1.

Hagel tied it 2-2 at 15:39, driving to the net from the right circle before eluding Los Angeles forward Carl Grundstrom and sliding the puck past Talbot. It was Hagel’s second goal in three games after going 18 without one.