Kings at Lightning

KINGS (20-10-6) at LIGHTNING (19-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW, NHLN, TVAS
Kings projected lines
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Lightning projected lines
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Austin Waston -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin De Haan -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Talbot is expected to make his seventh start in nine games. ... Spence is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Jeannot will be out indefinitely after the forward was injured during a 7-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Cernak will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... The Lightning assigned defenseman Jack Thompson to Syracuse of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move Monday.