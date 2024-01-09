Kings at Lightning

KINGS (20-10-6) at LIGHTNING (19-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW, NHLN, TVAS

Kings projected lines

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Lightning projected lines

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Austin Waston -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin De Haan -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Talbot is expected to make his seventh start in nine games. ... Spence is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Jeannot will be out indefinitely after the forward was injured during a 7-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Cernak will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... The Lightning assigned defenseman Jack Thompson to Syracuse of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move Monday.