Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues (34-29-3), who have won consecutive games after three straight losses.

Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (33-21-11), who have alternated wins and losses the past six games (3-2-1). Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:30 of the first period when his wrist shot through traffic from the right point beat Talbot.

Neighbours made it 2-0 at 1:57 of the second, putting in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Saad pushed it to 3-0 at 10:26 of the third with a redirection at the right side of the net off Colton Parayko's wrist shot from the slot.

Kempe cut it to 3-1 at 13:08 when he put in Drew Doughty’s centering pass at the top of the crease.