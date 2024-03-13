Kings at Blues

KINGS (33-20-11) at BLUES (33-29-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Zach Dean

Injured: None

Status report

Kaliyev is expected to return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Monday, when the Kings used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Moverare, a defenseman who played Monday, would be a healthy scratch. ... Arvidsson, a forward, accompanied Los Angeles on its three-game trip but isn't expected to play; he has been out since Feb. 20. ... The Blues will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Monday except for Binnington, who will start in goal. ... Dean, a forward and first-round pick (No. 30) in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday and is waiting to make his NHL debut.