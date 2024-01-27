Kings at Blues

KINGS (22-15-9) at BLUES (25-20-2)
2 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSW, NHLN, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Samuel Fagemo -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Quinton Byfield (illness)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Adam Gaudette
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Status report
Byfield, a forward, practiced Saturday after missing a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday; if he is able to play, he likely would replace Fagemo. ... Turcotte, a forward, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Blues did not practice Saturday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, could miss a third straight game; if he returns, he likely would replace Perunovich.