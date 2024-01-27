Kings at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (22-15-9) at BLUES (25-20-2)

2 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSW, NHLN, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Samuel Fagemo -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Quinton Byfield (illness)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Adam Gaudette

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

Byfield, a forward, practiced Saturday after missing a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday; if he is able to play, he likely would replace Fagemo. ... Turcotte, a forward, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Blues did not practice Saturday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, could miss a third straight game; if he returns, he likely would replace Perunovich.

Latest News

Woll shows talent on piano when not in uniform for Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Harley scores in OT, Stars recover for victory against Capitals

Laine has setback in recovery, sent back to Columbus by Blue Jackets

Trouba suspended 2 games for actions in Rangers game

Tippett signs 8-year, $49.6 million contract with Flyers

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins hand Flyers 5th straight loss

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

NHL Buzz: Greer out 8 weeks for Flames with fractured foot

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with broken knuckle

Buchnevich performs kayak celebration after overtime goal

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 27

NHL bye weeks for 2023-24 season

Bettman makes history, will mark 31 years as NHL Commissioner

Trouba to have phone hearing for actions in Rangers game

CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Beck on road to becoming NHL-ready

NHL Morning Skate for January 27