Kings at Blues

KINGS (22-15-9) at BLUES (25-20-2)

2 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSW, NHLN, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Samuel Fagemo -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Quinton Byfield (illness)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Adam Gaudette

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

Byfield, a forward, practiced Saturday after missing a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday; if he is able to play, he likely would replace Fagemo. ... Turcotte, a forward, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Blues did not practice Saturday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, could miss a third straight game; if he returns, he likely would replace Perunovich.