Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ STL – 11:34 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the call on the ice that Los Angeles’ Joel Armia had possession and control of the puck when entering the attacking zone and was on-side prior to Trevor Moore’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

