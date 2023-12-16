Kings at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (16-6-4) at KRAKEN (10-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jared McCann

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Shane Wright

Injured: Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

Copley, a goalie, was injured in practice Friday and did not make the trip; Rittich was recalled on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Talbot. … Bjornfot, a defenseman, is back with the Kings after he was injured during a conditioning loan with Ontario. … Tatar will make his Kraken debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. … Eberle, a forward, is day to day; he participated in the morning skate Saturday on a limited basis. … Wright, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Friday. ... Daccord will make his fourth straight start.

Latest News

NHL On Tap news and notes December 17

NHL On Tap: Hughes, Devils look to stay hot against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 17 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 17
Antti Raanta placed on waivers by Carolina Hurricanes

Raanta placed on waivers by Hurricanes
NHL Morning Skate for December 17

Morning Skate for December 17
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Tampa Bay Lightning Calgary Flames game recap December 16

Sharangovich scores in 5th straight, Flames hold off Lightning
Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken game recap December 16

Kopitar, Kings recover for shootout win against Kraken to end 3-game skid
Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers game recap December 16

Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers ease past Oilers
Buffalo Sabres Arizona Coyotes game recap December 16

Coyotes get 2nd straight shutout, defeat Sabres
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets game recap December 16

Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Washington Capitals Nashville Predators game recap December 16

Saros, Predators defeat Capitals for 4th straight victory
Alex Pietrangelo reflects on daughter’s recovery from illness

Zizing ’Em Up: Pietrangelo reflects on daughter’s recovery from illness