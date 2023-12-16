Kings at Kraken

KINGS (16-6-4) at KRAKEN (10-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jared McCann

Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Shane Wright

Injured: Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

Copley, a goalie, was injured in practice Friday and did not make the trip; Rittich was recalled on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Talbot. … Bjornfot, a defenseman, is back with the Kings after he was injured during a conditioning loan with Ontario. … Tatar will make his Kraken debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. … Eberle, a forward, is day to day; he participated in the morning skate Saturday on a limited basis. … Wright, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Friday. ... Daccord will make his fourth straight start.