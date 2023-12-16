Kings at Kraken

KINGS (16-6-4) at KRAKEN (10-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jared McCann
Tye Kartye -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Shane Wright
Injured: Jordan Eberle (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
Copley, a goalie, was injured in practice Friday and did not make the trip; Rittich was recalled on an emergency basis from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Talbot. … Bjornfot, a defenseman, is back with the Kings after he was injured during a conditioning loan with Ontario. … Tatar will make his Kraken debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. … Eberle, a forward, is day to day; he participated in the morning skate Saturday on a limited basis. … Wright, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Friday. ... Daccord will make his fourth straight start.