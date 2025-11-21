SAN JOSE -- Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the San Jose Sharks, who recovered for a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center on Thursday.
Askarov, Sharks recover to top Kings in shootout
Makes 31 saves for San Jose; Kopitar has goal, assist for Los Angeles
"Big win. It would have been nice to get the two points without giving them one, but we kept battling," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "We had a pretty good overtime there, and [Askarov] really did well. He had a really solid game tonight."
Los Angeles forced overtime and ultimately the shootout after Adrian Kempe tied the game 3-3 with 59 seconds remaining in regulation. With Anton Forsberg on the bench for the extra skater, Kempe scored into an open net after Kevin Fiala's initial shot from the point was blocked in front by Ferraro.
"I just worked up and down there. I was waiting for that shot to come," Kempe said. "A little lucky bounce, but I think it was a deserved one for the team tonight."
Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Kurashev and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Sharks (10-8-3), who have won the first two games of a four-game homestand. Collin Graf had two assists.
"It's important. I wasn't here when the 'Shark Tank' was alive and well, but I've heard a lot about it and we want to make it like that very, very soon," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia scored for the Kings (10-6-5), who lost the final two games of a six-game road trip (4-2-0). Forsberg made 21 saves.
"I liked our energy, especially to start the game," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "We were commenting on the bench, it felt fast. Much different game than the last time we were in here (a 4-3 win on Oct. 28). It is a game of mistakes in the end, and we made just a couple too many."
Gaudette put the Sharks up 1-0 at 2:33 of the first period. Dellandrea skated down the right wing on a 3-on-2 rush and dropped a pass to Gaudette, who roofed a shot blocker side from the high slot.
Armia tied the game 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 16:04. He beat Askarov blocker side on a breakaway after he stole the puck from Macklin Celebrini at the blue line.
"I just saw a chance to interrupt the play," Armia said. "I had a breakaway and scored."
Dellandrea put the Sharks back in front 2-1 at 19:50. Graf skated around the net and threw the puck toward the crease, where it deflected off Dellandrea's left skate and through the legs of Forsberg.
"I thought the penalty kill was great (4-for-4), Askarov was great. Whoever was out there was doing great, so that was really clicking," Dellandrea said. "I thought my linemates made great plays."
Kopitar tied the game 2-2 at 1:47 of the second period. Trevor Moore found Kopitar behind the defense, and the Kings captain made a move on Askarov before sliding a backhand five-hole.
Armia thought he gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 11:46, but Warsofsky challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.
Kurashev then gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 17:04 of the second. Will Smith found Kurashev at the left hash marks, and he waited for Forsberg to go down before beating him five-hole with a wrist shot.
"Obviously, we want to win the game after 60 (minutes)," Kurashev said. "We just got to stay aggressive and not sit back too much and give them too much."
NOTES: Kopitar recorded his 320th career multipoint game, moving him within one of Luc Robitaille for the second-most in Kings history. Marcel Dionne holds the record with 392. ... The Sharks extended their home point streak to seven games (6-0-1), their longest run since 2018-19 (7-0-2).