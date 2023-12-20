Kopitar has goal, assist, Kings ease past Sharks

Los Angeles sets NHL record with 13th win in 1st 15 road games; San Jose held to 16 shots

Recap: Kings at Sharks 12.19.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings set an NHL record for the most road wins through 15 road games in a season with a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Kevin Fiala had two assists, and David Rittich made 15 saves in his debut with the Kings (18-6-4), who are 13-1-1 on the road.

"The difference between home and road is we play a simple team game on the road," Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. "We hand off good shifts. Sometimes when we're home, we play in pieces, we extend things. We get a little too cute. So, we've got to take this road game and put it in [at home]."

LAK@SJS: Kopitar one-times a pass into the net for a PPG

Jacob MacDonald scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks (9-20-3), who have lost three straight and four of their past five (1-3-1).

"They're one of the best teams on the road, and you can see why," San Jose center Tomas Hertl said. "They come in hard on every puck. They moved really quickly on us and there just wasn't much."

The Sharks have been outscored 11-3 in their past three games. They had five shots on goal in the first period, four in the second period and seven in the third period.

"I thought we had a good first period, and then we stunk for two periods," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "That was men amongst boys in the second and third period. They were quicker and played with more conviction.

"We're in a little bit of a rut there, with the energy piece of it. We've got to get back on track."

LAK@SJS: Moore fires home a shot from the high slot

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead on a power play at 17:48 of the first on a feed from Arthur Kaliyev behind the net.

Los Angeles has scored a power-play goal in six straight games.

"We have great players on two units," Kaliyev said. "We’re a threat. Any unit that goes out there, we're doing a good job with it."

Trevor Moore scored his 15th goal of the season at 4:07 of the second after a cross-ice pass from Fiala to make it 2-0, and Alex Laferriere extended the Kings lead to 3-0 at 5:17 when he tipped a shot by Kopitar.

LAK@SJS: Laferriere scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Trevor Lewis made it 4-0 with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third.

MacDonald scored with a shot from the point for a power-play goal at 18:41 for the 4-1 final. It was his fifth goal of the season.

"I think we could've done a better job as a [defense] corps breaking the puck out," Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun said. "Overall, the team just needs to take care of the puck a bit better. They're a good hockey team and I think they kind of took it to us tonight."

NOTES: Kopitar has 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 90 games against the Sharks, which is the fourth most by any player against San Jose. Teemu Selanne had 99 points (51 goals, 48 assists) in 92 games. … Kings forward Adrian Kempe played his 500th NHL game. … Hertl won 10 of 15 face-offs (66.7 percent), and Los Angeles center Pierre-Luc Dubois won 10 of 14 (71.4 percent).

Latest News

NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Ottawa Senators Jacques Martin debut as coach

Senators turnaround ‘going to be a process,’ Martin says
Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes game recap December 19

Senators blow 3-goal lead to Coyotes, lose 1st game under Martin
Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 19

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
Vancouver Canucks Nashville Predators game recap December 19

Canucks extend point streak to 7 with win against Predators
Owen Allard works way on to Canada World Juniors roster

Allard works way on to Canada roster for World Juniors
US GM Vanbiesbrouck Q and A on world juniors roster

U.S. World Juniors roster ‘deep group,’ GM Vanbiesbrouck says 
Stan Fischler recalls getting first hockey stick for Christmas

Fischler recalls 1st hockey stick being best Christmas present
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 19

Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights
Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun loses emotional return against Coyotes with Senators
Ottawa Senators players accountable after coaching change

Players accountable after Senators replace Smith with Martin as coach
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils game recap December 19

Flyers defeat Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9
Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders game recap December 19

Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 19

Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild Mats Zuccarello injury status

Zuccarello out week to week for Wild with upper-body injury