Kopitar has goal, assist, Kings ease past Sharks

Jacob MacDonald scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks (9-20-3), who have lost three straight and four of their past five (1-3-1).

"They're one of the best teams on the road, and you can see why," San Jose center Tomas Hertl said. "They come in hard on every puck. They moved really quickly on us and there just wasn't much."

The Sharks have been outscored 11-3 in their past three games. They had five shots on goal in the first period, four in the second period and seven in the third period.

"I thought we had a good first period, and then we stunk for two periods," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "That was men amongst boys in the second and third period. They were quicker and played with more conviction.

"We're in a little bit of a rut there, with the energy piece of it. We've got to get back on track."