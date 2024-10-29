Kings at Sharks projected lineups

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Akil Thomas -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Trevor Lewis, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin

Ethan Cardwell -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Cardwell, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut. ... Thomas will make his season debut for Los Angeles.