Kings at Sharks projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Akil Thomas -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Trevor Lewis, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Ethan Cardwell -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Dellandrea, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Cardwell, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut. ... Thomas will make his season debut for Los Angeles.