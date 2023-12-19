Kings at Sharks

KINGS (17-6-4) at SHARKS (9-19-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Jack Studnicka -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jacob MacDonald
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Givani Smith, Calen Addison, Jan Rutta
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kings held an optional skate Tuesday. ... Rittich is projected to start and make his season debut for the Kings after Talbot made 17 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Couture, a forward, skated on Tuesday but will not play. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 23 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Duclair will play after being a healthy scratch against Colorado... Addison and Rutta, each a defenseman, will be game-time decisions, per Sharks coach David Quinn.