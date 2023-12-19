Kings at Sharks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (17-6-4) at SHARKS (9-19-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Jack Studnicka -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jacob MacDonald

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Calen Addison, Jan Rutta

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate Tuesday. ... Rittich is projected to start and make his season debut for the Kings after Talbot made 17 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Couture, a forward, skated on Tuesday but will not play. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood made 23 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Duclair will play after being a healthy scratch against Colorado... Addison and Rutta, each a defenseman, will be game-time decisions, per Sharks coach David Quinn.

