Kings at Sharks

KINGS (39-25-11) at SHARKS (17-49-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA, SN
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Akil Thomas
Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina
Kevin Labanc -- Jack Studnicka -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status Report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate after their 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. ... Rittich will start after Talbot made 21 saves against Seattle. ... Danault, a forward, did not travel with the Kings. ... Studnicka was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to play his first NHL game since Jan. 4.