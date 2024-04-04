Kings at Sharks

By NHL.com
KINGS (39-25-11) at SHARKS (17-49-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA, SN

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Akil Thomas

Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina

Kevin Labanc -- Jack Studnicka -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status Report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate after their 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. ... Rittich will start after Talbot made 21 saves against Seattle. ... Danault, a forward, did not travel with the Kings. ... Studnicka was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to play his first NHL game since Jan. 4.

