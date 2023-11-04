Latest News

Kings at Flyers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
KINGS (6-2-2) at FLYERS (5-5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Cal Petersen

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Sean Couturier (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Talbot could start for the fourth straight game. ... Petersen, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could make his Flyers debut after Ersson made 21 saves in a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Petersen played his first five NHL seasons with the Kings and joined the Flyers along with Walker in a three-team trade that included the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 6.

