Kings at Flyers
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson
Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio
Cal Petersen
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Sean Couturier (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Talbot could start for the fourth straight game. ... Petersen, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could make his Flyers debut after Ersson made 21 saves in a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Petersen played his first five NHL seasons with the Kings and joined the Flyers along with Walker in a three-team trade that included the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 6.
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Talbot could start for the fourth straight game. ... Petersen, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could make his Flyers debut after Ersson made 21 saves in a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Petersen played his first five NHL seasons with the Kings and joined the Flyers along with Walker in a three-team trade that included the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 6.