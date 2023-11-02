Latest News

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Kings at Senators

By NHL.com
KINGS (5-2-2) at SENATORS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mike Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate with 13 skaters and Copley. … Fiala, Danault, Gavrikov and Anderson-Dolan, a forward, each missed practice Wednesday due to an illness making its way through the team, but will be available Thursday. "If we played yesterday, they would've been in the lineup," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. … The Senators held an optional morning skate, which included majority of the team. … Zub, a defenseman, will not play. He practiced three times this week but was given Thursday off. Coach D.J. Smith said Zub is still dealing with headaches and does not feel "100 percent."