Kings at Senators

KINGS (5-2-2) at SENATORS (4-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mike Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate with 13 skaters and Copley. … Fiala, Danault, Gavrikov and Anderson-Dolan, a forward, each missed practice Wednesday due to an illness making its way through the team, but will be available Thursday. "If we played yesterday, they would've been in the lineup," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. … The Senators held an optional morning skate, which included majority of the team. … Zub, a defenseman, will not play. He practiced three times this week but was given Thursday off. Coach D.J. Smith said Zub is still dealing with headaches and does not feel "100 percent."