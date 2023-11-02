Kings at Senators

KINGS (5-2-2) at SENATORS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mike Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate with 13 skaters and Copley. … Fiala, Danault, Gavrikov and Anderson-Dolan, a forward, each missed practice Wednesday due to an illness making its way through the team, but will be available Thursday. "If we played yesterday, they would've been in the lineup," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. … The Senators held an optional morning skate, which included majority of the team. … Zub, a defenseman, will not play. He practiced three times this week but was given Thursday off. Coach D.J. Smith said Zub is still dealing with headaches and does not feel "100 percent."