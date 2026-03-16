Kings at Rangers projected lineups

KINGS (27-24-15) at RANGERS (28-30-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Kings coach D.J. Smith said there could be lineup changes from their previous game, a 6-4 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, but it wouldn't be determined until warmups. ... Kempe (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. … The Rangers are not expected to make any changes from a 4-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.