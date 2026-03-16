Kings at Rangers projected lineups

KINGS (27-24-15) at RANGERS (28-30-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault-- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary
Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Kings coach D.J. Smith said there could be lineup changes from their previous game, a 6-4 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, but it wouldn't be determined until warmups. ... Kempe (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. … The Rangers are not expected to make any changes from a 4-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.