Kings at Islanders

KINGS (16-4-3) at ISLANDERS (11-7-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc-- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)
Status report
Bortuzzo will make his Islanders debut one day after he was acquired in trade from the St. Louis Blues. … Pulock, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 7). … Talbot is expected to start after making 24 saves in a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.