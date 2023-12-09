Kings at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (16-4-3) at ISLANDERS (11-7-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW

Kings projected lineup  

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe   

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala         

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere     

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev   

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty       

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy 

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare 

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup  

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc-- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

Status report 

Bortuzzo will make his Islanders debut one day after he was acquired in trade from the St. Louis Blues. … Pulock, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 7). … Talbot is expected to start after making 24 saves in a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

