Byfield scores late in 3rd, Kings edge Devils

Byfield’s winner came after he knocked down a shot in the slot, before flipping in a wrist shot at the left post at 14:23.

David Rittich made 27 saves in his fifth straight start for the Kings (25-16-10), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Rittich allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in favor of Cam Talbot in a 7-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Tyler Toffoli scored, and Nico Daws made 27 saves in his third straight start for the Devils (27-22-4), who had won their two previous games.

The Devils will next face the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:07 of the second period, scoring a short-handed goal on a backhand at the right post while following up a shot by Adrian Kempe from the slot.

Toffoli tied it 1-1 at 12:58 on a snap shot at the right post.

Daws made a diving glove save on a backhand by Kempe 20 seconds later at the right post off a rush.

Viktor Arvidsson had five shots on goal in 15:01 of ice time in his season debut for the Kings after missing the first 50 games following back surgery in October.

Los Angeles is 2-1-0 under coach Jim Hiller, who replaced Todd McLellan as coach on Feb. 2.